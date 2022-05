2022 GPAC Softball All-Conference Honors

(Sioux City, Iowa) – The 2022 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Softball All-Conference team has been announced after a vote of league coaches. This year’s GPAC All-Conference Team consists of a first-team, second-team, and an honorable mention list. ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­

Roni Foote from Midland was named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Player-of-the-Year while Aliyah Rincon of Midland was named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Pitcher-of-the-Year. Beth Singleton from Midland was named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year.