SIOUX CITY POLICE TO BEGIN USING NEW SPEED CAMERAS

SIOUX CITY POLICE WILL SOON BE DEPLOYING A PAIR OF NEW SPEED CAMERAS ON CITY STREETS WITH HIGH TRAFFIC AREAS.

SGT. JIM CLARK SAYS THE CAMERAS ARE FROM REDFLEX AND WILL BE USED IN DIFFERENT LOCATIONS:

THE CAMERAS WILL BE SET TO TAKE PHOTOS OF VEHICLES THAT EXCEED THE SPEED LIMIT AND CITATIONS WILL BE MAILED TO THE REGISTERED OWNER OF THE OFFENDING VEHICLE.

SGT. CLARK SAYS OFFICERS WILL BE TRAINING ON THE USE OF THE NEW CAMERAS NEXT WEEK:

SGT. CLARK SAYS YOU WILL KNOW WHERE THE CAMERAS ARE ONCE THEY GO INTO USE:

CAPTAIN CHRIS GROVES SAYS THE CAMERAS WILL BE USED IN AREAS WHERE IT IS DIFFICULT TO STAGE OFFICERS:

AGAIN, THOSE CAMERAS WILL BE DEPLOYED IN THE NEXT 30 DAYS OR SO.