REMAINS OF SIOUX CITY SAILOR WHO DIED IN PEARL HARBOR ATTACK ARE COMING HOME

A SIOUX CITY SAILOR WHO DIED ABOARD THE U.S.S OKLAHOMA DURING THE DECEMBER 7TH, 1941 ATTACK ON PEARL HARBOR, IS COMING HOME.

THE REMAINS OF STORE KEEPER 3RD CLASS HARRY NICHOLS WILL BE BURIED THIS FRIDAY, MAY 13, IN A CEREMONY AT MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY.

MARK NICHOLS IS THE NEPHEW OF THE SAILOR AND WAS INSTRUMENTAL IN THE IDENTIFICATION OF HIS UNCLE’S REMAINS:

THE COVID PANDEMIC PREVENTED THE NAVY FROM HOLDING A VISIT WITH THE NICHOLS FAMILY UNTIL THIS APRIL 1ST WHEN THEY GOT TOGETHER WITH NICHOLS AND HIS SISTER AT HER HOME IN TENNESSEE.

THEY BROUGHT A 100 PAGE BOOK TO THE FAMILY WITH NICHOLS HISTORY OF SERVICE, AN EXPLANATION OF THE IDENTIFICATION PROCESS AND SOME PERSONAL CORRESPONDENCE:

HARRY NICHOLS WAS 20 YEARS OLD WHEN HE ENLISTED IN JANUARY OF 1941 AND HAD TURNED 21 WHEN HE DIED 11 MONTHS LATER AT PEARL HARBOR.

MARK INTENDS TO DO SOMETHING VERY SPECIAL AT FRIDAY’S CEREMONIES:

SINCE 2015, WHICH MARKED THE BEGINNING OF PROJECT OKLAHOMA, 388 SERVICE MEMBERS WERE UNACCOUNTED FOR.

SINCE THEN, 355 HAVE BEEN INDIVIDUALLY IDENTIFIED USING DNA REFERENCE SAMPLES FROM USS OKLAHOMA FAMILIES AS WELL AS MANY MEDICAL AND DENTAL RECORDS FROM THE OKLAHOMA SERVICE MEMBERS.

Rescue teams at work on the capsized hull of USS Oklahoma (BB-37), seeking crew members trapped inside, 7 December 1941. The starboard bilge keel is visible at the top of the upturned hull. Officers’ Motor Boats from Oklahoma and USS Argonne (AG-31) are in the foreground. USS Maryland (BB-46) is in the background. Official U.S. Navy Photograph, now in the collections of the National Archives.