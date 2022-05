PILLEN WINS NEBRASKA GOP PRIMARY RACE FOR GOVERNOR

UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA REGENT JIM PILLEN SURVIVED A CONTENTIOUS RACE AND WON THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR GOVERNOR IN TUESDAY’S NEBRASKA PRIMARY ELECTION.

PILLEN GOT THIRTY THREE PERCENT OF THE VOTE, FOLLOWED BY CHARLES HERBSTER WITH THIRTY PERCENT. BRENT LINDSTROM WAS THIRD WITH TWENTY SIX PERCENT OF THE VOTE.

PILLEN ANNOUNCED THE WIN AT HIS HEADQUARTERS IN LINCOLN LATE TUESDAY NIGHT:

PILLEN4 OC………..GOVERNOR OF NEBRASKA :23

PILLEN SAYS HE IS FOCUSED ON THE YOUNG PEOPLE IN THE STATE:

PILLEN5 OC…….IN NEBRASKA. :13

PILLEN WILL FACE THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE, STATE SENATOR CAROL BLOOD IN NOVEMBER WITH THE WINNER SUCCEEDING PETE RICKETTS AS THE STATE’S NEXT GOVERNOR.

ELSEWHERE, NEBRASKA 3RD DISTRICT REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN ADRIAN SMITH WILL RUN FOR ANOTHER TERM IN NOVEMBER, WINNING HIS PRIMARY RACE WITH 76% OF THE G-O-P VOTE.

DAVID ELSE DEFEATED DANIEL WIK FOR THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION BY A 52%-48% MARGIN.

MIKE FLOOD OF NORFOLK WON THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION TO REPLACE CONGRESSMAN JEFF FORTENBERRY IN DISTRICT ONE WITH 73% OF THE VOTE.

HE WILL FACE DEMOCRAT PATTY PANSING BROOKS IN NOVEMBER.

IN DISTRICT TWO, INCUMBENT REPUBLICAN DON BACON WILL FAVE DEMOCRAT TONY VARGAS.

LOCALLY, IN DAKOTA COUNTY, INCUMBENT SHERIFF CHRIS KLEINBERG WON THE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY OVER KEVIN ROHDE BY A 64%-36% MARGIN. ON THE G-O-P BALLOT.

REPUBLICANS MARTIN HOHENSTEIN, AND BRIAN VAN BERKUM, TOPPED RICK JENKINS AND KEVIN HANSEN FOR TWO POSITIONS FOR AN AT LARGE SEAT ON THE DAKOTA COUNTY COMMISSION.