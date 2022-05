JASON CARLSON NAMED BLACKBURN EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR

JASON CARLSON, WHO TEACHES AT LAWTON-BRONSON JUNIOR AND SENIOR HIGH SCHOOLS, HAS BEEN HONORED AS POWELL BROADCASTING’S “ANNE BLACKBURN EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR” RECIPIENT.

CARLSON WAS ONE OF OUR MONTHLY GOLDEN APPLE AWARD WINNERS.

THOSE NOMINATING HIM STATED THAT MR. CARLSON WAS A GYM TEACHER OF MINE AND MY WHOLE FAMILY AND TOOK THE TIME TO GET TO KNOW EVERY SINGLE STUDENT HE TAUGHT BUT ALSO INVESTED TIME INTO EVERYTHING HE DID.

THE NOMINATION STATED THAT HE REALLY ENJOYS HIS JOB, HIS COUNTRY, AND HIS SCHOOL AND IS THE EPITOME OF THE LAWTON- BRONSON EAGLES.

CARLSON RECEIVES A $1,000 AWARD TO USE AT HIS SCHOOL FROM BAIRD WEALTH MANAGEMENT AND A PLAQUE FROM FIVE STAR AWARDS AND MORE.