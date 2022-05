THERE WILL BE TUBING OF A DIFFERENT KIND THIS SUMMER AT SIOUX CITY’S CONE PARK.

CITY RECREATION SUPERVISOR JOHN BYRNES SAYS TWO LANES OF FUN ARE BEING CONSTRUCTED AT THE PARK FOR SNOWLESS TUBING:

THIS IS THE FIRST TIME FOR SUMMER TUBING AT CONE PARK, AND TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE FOR THE SUMMER SESSIONS:

SUMMER TUBING WILL RUN UNTIL SEPTEMBER 5TH.

ALL OF THE INFORMATION IS ONLINE AT CONE PARK SIOUXCITY DOT COM.