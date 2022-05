SIOUX CENTER BROTHERS COMPETE FOR DOMINO MASTERS TOP HONORS

A PAIR OF BROTHERS WHO ATTEND DORDT UNIVERSITY HAVE MADE IT TO THE FINALS OF A FOX-TV COMPETITION INVOLVING BUILDING DOMINO STRUCTURES AND TOPPLING THEM.

DEREK AND ALEX KOOPS OF SIOUX CENTER HAVE BEEN COMPETING ON THEIR TV SHOW “DOMINO MASTERS” AS PART OF TEAM DOMINERDS WITH TEAMMATE LYLE BROUGHTON OF MASSACHUSETTS,

THE DOMINERDS WILL COMPETE IN THE FINALE WEDNESDAY NIGHT AGAINST TEAMS BRAINS AND BRAWN AND THE MECHANICAL MAVERICKS.

DORDT UNIVERSITY WILL HOST A PUBLIC VIEWING OF THE SEASON FINALE OF THE FOX SHOW THIS WEDNESDAY AT 7:15 P.M. IN THE CAMPUS CENTER.

THE KOOPS BROTHERS WILL BE THERE AND PARTICIPATE IN A Q&A SESSION.

THEY HAVE 200,000 YOU TUBE SUBSCRIBERS AND OVER 40,000,000 TOTAL VIDEO VIEWS ON THEIR DAKSDOMINOS CHANNEL DEDICATED TO PROFESSIONAL DOMINO ART.

Photo courtesy Fox-TV