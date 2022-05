NATVIG TO RUN FOR SD ATTORNEY GENERAL

THE DIRECTOR OF SOUTH DAKOTA’S DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION HAS ANNOUNCED HIS CANDIDACY FOR ATTORNEY GENERAL OF SOUTH DAKOTA.

DAVID NATVIG BECAME THE DIRECTOR OF THE D-C-I IN 2019.

HE SAYS HE HOPES TO CONTINUE COMBATTING DRUG DEALERS AS ATTORNEY GENERAL;

HE ALSO SAYS HE WILL PUT NEW ATTENTION ON COLD CASES, AND DEFEND THE RIGHTS OF ALL SOUTH DAKOTANS.

NATVIG IS A REPUBLICAN WHO GREW UP IN KIMBALL, SOUTH DAKOTA, AND GRADUATED FROM SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY.

HE SERVED AS A CAPTAIN AND A PARATROOPER WITH THE 18TH AIRBORNE CORPS AT FT. BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA; WAS DEPLOYED TO SAUDI ARABIA IN SUPPORT OF OPERATIONS DESERT SHIELD AND STORM.

NATVIG RETURNED TO SOUTH DAKOTA AND GRADUATED FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF LAW.