MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS FORUM SET FOR PUBLIC MUSEUM

A STATEWIDE EVENT IS BEING HELD TODAY (TUESDAY) CELEBRATING MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH.

DISABILITY RIGHTS IOWA AND 24 CO-SPONSORS ARE MAKING THE EVENT AVAILABLE TO IOWANS IN-PERSON, AT SIX SATELLITE LOCATIONS AND WITH A COMPLETELY VIRTUAL OPTION. CATHERINE JOHNSON, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF DISABILITY RIGHTS IOWA, SAYS IT’S IMPORTANT TO HOLD THIS EVENT TO BUILD COMMUNITY.

THERE WILL BE SPANISH AND AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE INTERPRETATIONS FOR THE EVENT, WHICH BEGINS AT 6:30 P-M.

IN PERSON EVENTS ARE BEING HELD IN SIOUX CITY AT THE PUBLIC MUSEUM.

TO REGISTER AND ATTEND THE EVENT, VISIT DISABILITYRIGHTSIOWA.ORG/EVENT-REGISTRATION/