REYNOLDS WOULD CONSIDER TRANSGENDER STUDENT SCHOOL POLICY

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAD A PRIVATE MEETING WITH PARENTS IN MARION, IOWA THIS PAST WEEK TO TALK ABOUT A LINN-MAR SCHOOL DISTRICT POLICY FOR TRANSGENDER STUDENTS.

REYNOLDS SAYS THOSE PARENTS FEEL TRAPPED IN THE PUBLIC SCHOOL SYSTEM AND HER IDEA FOR STATE-FUNDED SCHOLARSHIPS FOR PRIVATE SCHOOLS WOULD HELP THEM.

LINN-MAR OFFICIALS SAY THE TRANSGENDER SUPPORT PLAN THE SCHOOL BOARD ADOPTED LAST WEEK ALIGNS WITH FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS THE DISTRICT HAS BEEN FOLLOWING FOR YEARS.

REYNOLDS SAYS THE DISTRICT IS “WAY OFF TRACK” AND — AFTER MEETING WITH UPSET LINN-MAR PARENTS — SHE’D CONSIDER LEGISLATION THAT WOULD REQUIRE ALL IOWA STUDENTS TO USE THE BATHROOM IN THEIR SCHOOL THAT MATCHES THE GENDER LISTED ON THEIR BIRTH CERTIFICATE.

REYNOLDS SPOKE IN A QUESTION AND ANSWER SESSION WITH REPORTERS IN HER STATEHOUSE OFFICE.