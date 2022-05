GAVINS POINT DAM RELEASES SHOULD STAY STABLE

THE LOWER THAN NORMAL RUNOFF INTO THE MISSOURI RIVER BASIN WILL LEAD TO BELOW NORMAL LEVELS ON RESERVOIRS AND THE RIVER THIS SUMMER.

MIKE SWENSON WITH THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS RIVER MANAGEMENT OFFICE IN OMAHA SAYS RELEASES FROM GAVINS POINT DAM WILL STAY FAIRLY STABLE:

SWENSON SAYS THE BIG RESERVOIRS FURTHER NORTH ARE NOT EXPECTED TO RISE MUCH THIS SPRING.

HE SAYS THE LOW WATER WILL CAUSE A CUTBACK IN THE ELECTRICITY GENERATED AT THE SIX MAINSTEM DAMS:

MOST OF THAT ELECTRICITY IS MARKETED THROUGH THE WESTERN AREA POWER ADMINISTRATION TO MUNICIPAL AND COOPERATIVE POWER COMPANIES.

Jerry Oster WNAX