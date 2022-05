CROWDED G-O-P FIELD FOR NEBRASKA PRIMARY

NEBRASKA VOTERS HEAD TO THE POLLS TUESDAY TO VOTE IN THE STATE PRIMARY.

THE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY HAS THE STATE’S MOST HIGH PROFILE RACE WITH NINE CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR THE G-O-P NOMINATION FOR GOVERNOR.

THOSE INCLUDE FRONT RUNNERS JIM PILLEN AND CHARLES HERBSTER, ALONG WITH BRETT LINDSTROM, THERESA THIBODEAU, MICHAEL CONNELY, DONNA NICOLE CARPENTER, LELA MCNINCH, BRELAND RIDENOUR AND TROY WENTZ.

CAROL BLOOD AND ROY HARRIS ARE THE DEMOCRATS RUNNING TO CHALLENGE WHOEVER COMES OUT OF THE G-O-P FIELD.

REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN ADRIAN SMITH FACES A CHALLENGE FROM MIKE CALHOUN FOR HIS 3RD DISTRICT SEAT.

DAVID ELSE AND DANIEL WIK ARE SEEKING THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION.

FOUR REPUBLICANS INCLUDING MIKE FLOOD OF NORFOLK ARE COMPETING TO RUN FOR THE 1ST DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL SEAT FORMERLY HELD BY JEFF FORTENBERRY.

PATTY PANSING BROOKS FACES JAZARI ZAKARIA ON THE DEMOCRATIC BALLOT.

DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF CHRIS KLEINBERG FACES A CHALLENGE FROM KEVIN ROHDE ON THE G-O-P BALLOT.

FOUR REPUBLICANS, BRIAN VAN BERKUM, MARTIN HOHENSTEIN, RICK JENKINS AND KEVIN HANSEN, ARE RUNNING FOR TWO POSITIONS FOR AN AT LARGE SEAT ON THE DAKOTA COUNTY COMMISSION.

THE POLLS ARE OPEN FROM 8AM UNTIL 8 PM.