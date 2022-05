ADVENTURELAND TO HAVE NEW LOOK & RIDES THIS SUMMER

THE ADVENTURELAND AMUSEMENT PARK IN ALTOONA WILL LOOK A LITTLE DIFFERENT THIS SEASON.

PALACE ENTERTAINMENT IS THE NEW OWNER AND HAVE MADE SOME CHANGES AT THE PARK THAT OFFICIALLY OPENS FOR THE SEASON NEXT WEEKEND.

YOU’LL NOTICE AS SOON AS YOU ENTER THE NEW VIBRANT YELLOW LOGO COLORS PLUS MAIN STREET HAS NEW PAINT AND WAS REDECORATED.

THERE’S SEVERAL NEW RIDES WITH NAMES LIKE THE SPEEDWAY RACERS, THE CLIPPER, THE ROCKIN RAINBOW, THE LEAP FROGS, THE LIGHTHOUSE, THE FLYING TIGER, BERNIE’S SWING, AND THE DRAGON SLAYER.

THE RAGING RIVER WATER RIDE THAT HAS BEEN CLOSED SINCE JULY 3RD OF 2021 BECAUSE OF A FATAL ASCCIDENT WILL REMAIN CLOSED FOR THE 2022 SEASON.

ANOTHER MAJOR CHANGE IS IN PURCHASING YOUR TICKETS.

BUYING YOUR TICKETS IN ADVANCE COULD SAVE YOU UP TO 50% OFF.

PALACE ENTERTAINMENT SAYS DUE TO STAFFING SHORTAGES. THEY ARE PLANNING TO STAFF THE PARK HEAVIER ON DAYS THAT MORE TICKETS ARE PRE-PURCHASED.