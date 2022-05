USD CONDUCTS SPRING COMMENCEMENT

THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA HONORED OVER 2,100 GRADUATING STUDENTS AT THE 2022 SPRING COMMENCEMENT CEREMONIES SATURDAY IN THE SANFORD COYOTE SPORTS CENTER.

OVER 1,300 UNDERGRADUATE STUDENTS WERE RECOGNIZED DURING THE 9:30 A.M. UNDERGRADUATE CEREMONY.

OVER 810 GRADUATE/ AND PROFESSIONAL STUDENTS WERE RECOGNIZED DURING THE 2:30 P.M. GRADUATE CEREMONY.

THE COMMENCEMENT ADDRESS WAS DELIVERED BY 2008 GRADUATE FRANK LEIBFARTH, PH.D. THE YANKTON NATIVE GRADUATED FROM USD WITH BACHELOR’S DEGREES IN CHEMISTRY AND PHYSICS.

LEIBFARTH, AN ASSISTANT PROFESSOR OF CHEMISTRY AT THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA, WAS RECENTLY NAMED ONE OF POPULAR SCIENCE’S MOST INNOVATIVE UP-AND-COMING MINDS IN SCIENCE.