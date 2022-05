TRACE ADKINS TO PERFORM AT HARD ROCK’S BATTERY PARK

COUNTRY MUSIC SUPERSTAR TRACE ADKINS WILL PERFORM AT THE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO’S BATTERY PARK THIS SUMMER.

ADKINS AND EDDIE MONTGOMERY WILL APPEAR ON JULY 15TH.

IN HIS 25-YEAR CAREER, ADKINS HAS SOLD OVER 11 MILLION ALBUMS, CHARTED OVER 20 SINGLES, AND EARNED NUMEROUS AWARDS AND GRAMMY NOMINATIONS.

HE HAS BEEN A MEMBER OF THE GRAND OLE OPRY FOR NEARLY TWO DECADES.

TICKETS WILL GO ON SALE THIS WEDNESDAY, MAY 11TH, AT THE HOTEL AND CASINO’S ROCK SHOP AND ONLINE AT HARD ROCK CASINO SIOUXCITY DOT COM.