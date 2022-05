MACY WOMAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A MACY, NEBRASKA WOMAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON FEDERAL CHARGES.

25-YEAR-OLD TERIONA FREEMONT WAS SENTENCED FRIDAY TO SIX YEARS AND FOUR MONTHS IN PRISON FOR CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE AND POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE AND FOR BEING AN UNLAWFUL USER OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM.

FREEMONT AND TWO OTHER SUSPECTS WERE ARRESTED IN 2020 AND FOUND TO BE IN POSSESSION OF ABOUT 4 POUNDS OF METH AND 65 FENTANYL PILLS IN THEIR VEHICLE.

THEY WERE ALSO IN POSSESSION OF A RIFLE.

FREEMONT WAS PROHIBITED FROM POSSESSING FIREARMS BECAUSE SHE WAS AN UNLAWFUL USER OF METHAMPHETAMINE AND MARIJUANA.

HER TWO CO-CONSPIRATORS RECEIVED 20 AND 15 YEAR PRISON TERMS.