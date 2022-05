THE BANDSHELL AT GRANDVIEW PARK WAS VANDALIZED WITH GRAFFITTI LATE FRIDAY NIGHT.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS THE SPRAY PAINTED LETTERS WERE ASSOCIATED TO A LOCAL GANG.

CITY CREWS WERE AT THE BANDSHELL SATURDAY REPAIRING THE DAMAGE.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON WHO COMMITTED THE CRIME IS ASKED TO CALL CRIME STOPPERS AT 258-TIPS (8477).

Photo courtesy CBS-14