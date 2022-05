REYNOLDS STILL HOPEFUL FOR PRIVATE SCHOOL VOUCHER PLAN

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS SHE MAY AGREE TO ADJUSTMENTS IN HER PLAN TO PROVIDE STATE SCHOLARSHIPS TO SOME PARENTS WHO ENROLL THEIR CHILD IN PRIVATE OR RELIGIOUS SCHOOLS.

THE STATE SENATE HAS ENDORSED THE IDEA OF PROVIDING 10-THOUSAND OF THESE SCHOLARSHIPS FOR PRIVATE SCHOOLING, BUT IT CURRENTLY LACKS THE VOTES TO PASS THE IOWA HOUSE.

REYNOLDS SAYS SHE HAS MEETINGS EVERY DAY AS SHE TRIES ROUND UP VOTES.

REYNOLDS SAYS AS SHE MEETS WITH SUPERINTENDENTS WHO OPPOSE STATE SCHOLARSHIPS FOR PRIVATE SCHOOLING, SHE’S BEEN EXPRESSING SUPPORT FOR PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND EXPLAINING HOW OTHER STATES ARE SPENDING TAX DOLLARS ON CHARTER SCHOOLS AS WELL AS PRIVATE AND RELIGIOUS SCHOOLS.

THE FORMULA ESTABLISHED IN STATE LAW IN THE 1970S IS USED TO DISTRIBUTE STATE TAX DOLLARS TO PUBLIC SCHOOLS ON A PER PUPIL BASIS.