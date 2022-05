MUSEUM TO HONOR 4TH GRADE HISTORY PROJECTS

THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM HAS A PAIR OF EVENTS SET FOR SATURDAY.

ARCHIVES MANAGER TOM MUNSON RESUMES THE SPRING AND SUMMER WALKING TOURS WITH A STROLL THROUGH LOGAN PARK CEMETERY FROM 10 TO 11:30 A.M.:

MUSEUM6 OC………..BIT OF EXERCISE. :11

THEN SATURDAY AFTERNOON, STARTING AT 1 P.M., THE MUSEUM HOSTS THE AWARDS RECEPTION FOR THE 4TH GRADE HISTORY PROJECTS MADE BY LOCAL STUDENTS:

MUSEUM7 OC……..RELATED TO SIOUX CITY HISTORY. :22

THE AWARDS CEREMONY WILL BEGIN AT 2:15 P.M.

A NEW EXHIBIT OPENING AT THE MUSEUM SATURDAY FEATURES 14 QUILTS DATING FROM THE 1840S TO THE 1940S.

THE MUSEUM IS LOCATED AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS.