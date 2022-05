MONSTER TRUCKS ROLL IN TO TYSON EVENTS CENTER

MONSTER TRUCKS COME ROARING INTO THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER THIS WEEKEND FOR SOME CAR CRUSHING FUN.

CHRISTIAN NORMAN WILL BE DRIVING “BIGFOOT”, ONE OF THE MOST LEGENDARY MONSTER TRUCKS IN HISTORY:

TRUCKS1 OC……SUCH AN HONOR. :26

NORMAN SAYS THERE WILL BE THREE PERFORMANCES OF THE HOT WHEELS MONSTER TRUCKS, TWO ON SATURDAY AT 12:30 & 7:30 PM AND THEN SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT 2:00 PM:

TRUCKS2 OC………HECK YOU WANT. :26

EVENT PERFORMANCES FEATURE THE CAR-EATING, FIRE-BREATHING TRANSFORMING ROBOT MEGASAURUS, AND ALSO FREESTYLE MOTOCROSS.

YOU CAN SEE THE LEGENDARY MONSTER TRUCK “BIGFOOT” AT THE HAMILTON BOULEVARD HY-VEE PARKING LOT FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

BIGFOOT AND DRIVER CHRISTIAN NORMAN WILL APPEAR FROM 4 P.M. UNTIL 7 P.M.AS PART OF THIS WEEKENDS HOT WHEELS MONSTER TRUCK SHOW AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

YOU WILL BE ABLE TO MEET THE DRIVER, TAKE PICTURES AND GET AUTOGRAPHS AT THE FRIDAY FREE EVENT.