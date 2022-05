CHANGES COMING TO CITY CLIMBING WALL

THE ROCK CLIMBING WALL IN THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER WILL SOON BE UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT.

A COMPANY CALLED WHITEWATER IS TAKING OVER THE WALL FROM THE THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY.

CITY RECREATION SUPERVISOR JOHN BYRNES SAYS NEXT SATURDAY IS THE CITY’S FINAL DAY OF OPERATING THE WALL, AND THEN IT WILL REOPEN UNDER WHITEWATER ON WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1ST AND OPERATE SEVEN DAYS A WEEK FROM 9:00 A.M.UNTIL 9:00 P.M.:

WHITEWATER WILL ALSO BE OFFERING YOGA.

THEY ARE CURRENTLY HIRING FOR A VARIETY OF POSITIONS INCLUDING CLIMBING STAFF, SUMMER CAMP COUNSELORS AND YOGA INSTRUCTORS.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON MEMBERSHIP OR EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES, PLEASE CONTACT ALEX ERWIN AT INFO@CLIMBLONGLINES.COM.