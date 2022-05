ART CENTER LEGO EXHIBIT FEATURES TOWERING STRUCTURES

A NEW EXHIBIT OF MODELS OF THE WORLD’S TALLEST BUILDINGS IS OPENING AT THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER.

DIRECTOR TODD BEHRENS SAYS THIS SKYSCRAPER EXHIBIT IS MADE ENTIRELY OF LEGOS:

THERE’S A SPECIAL CONNECTION BETWEEN PART OF THE EXHIBIT AND THE ART CENTER, WHICH WAS DESIGNED BY THE FIRM OF SKIDMORE, OWINGS & MERRILL OF CHICAGO.

THE TOWERS OF TOMORROW LEGO EXHIBIT IS FREE AND OPENS SATURDAY WITH A PUBLIC RECEPTION FROM 5:00-7:00 PM.

IT FEATURES 20 SKYSCRAPERS FROM AROUND THE WORLD CONSTRUCTED BY RYAN MCNAUGHT, ONE OF ONLY NINETEEN LEGO CERTIFIED PROFESSIONALS IN THE WORLD.

MCNAUGHT AND HIS TEAM OF BUILDERS HAVE USED MORE THAN HALF A MILLION LEGO BRICKS AND DEVOTED OVER 2,000 HOURS TO BUILD THE FEATURED STRUCTURES.