TOTAL MOTORS HELPS FUND NEW LE MARS FIRE TRUCK

A LE MARS FIRM HAS DONATED FUNDS FOR A VEHICLE THAT’S ESSENTIAL TO FIGHTING FIELD FIRES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

TOTAL MOTORS PRESENTED A CHECK FOR 20-THOUSAND DOLLARS TO LE MARS FIRE/RESCUE.FOR A BRUSH AND GRASS FIRE PICKUP TRUCK.

MITCH CHRISTOFFEL IS THE GENERAL MANAGER OF THE VEHICLE DEALERSHIP, WHICH ALSO SOURCED A LATE MODEL, ONE-TON PICKUP THAT WILL BE OUTFITTED TO FIGHT FIRES:

FTR1 OC………….TOWARDS IT. :26

LE MARS FIRE CHIEF DAVE SCHIPPER SAYS A BRUSH TRUCK IS AN ESSENTIAL PIECE OF FIREFIGHTING EQUIPMENT.

FTR2 OC………OR STRUCTURES ;21

SCHIPPER SAYS THEY NEED TO EQUIP THE NEW VEHICLE FOR FIREFIGHTING DUTY;

FTR3 OC……….THE VESSEL :19

THE NEED BECAME MORE URGENT WHEN A FIELD FIRE ON APRIL 23RD DESTROYED MERRILL’S BRUSH TRUCK.

THE TWO OCCUPANTS ESCAPED THE FLAMES WITHOUT INJURY.