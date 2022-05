THUNE BLAMES DEMOCRATS FOR SUPREME COURT LEAK

THE LEAK OF A DRAFT SUPREME COURT OPINION THAT INDICATES AN OVERTURN OF THE ROE VS WADE RULING HAS GENERATED A LOT OF FINGER POINTING ON CAPITOL HILL.

SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR JOHN THUNE, IN A SPEECH ON THE SENATE FLOOR, BLAMED DEMOCRATS FOR THE LEAK:

LEAK1 OC…..DEMOCRAT PARTY :10

THUNE SAYS RELEASING THAT DRAFT OPINION THREATENS THE INTEGRITY OF THE SUPREME COURT, AND THAT THE LEAK HAS TO BE INVESTIGATED:

LEAK2 OC……….PARTY RESPONSIBLE :26

THE OFFICIAL RULING IN THE LEGALIZED ABORTION CASE COULD BE RELEASED ANYTIME BETWEEN NOW AND THE END OF JUNE.

Jerry Oster WNAX