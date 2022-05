REYNOLDS WILL WAIT FOR SUPCO ABORTION RULING BEFORE PROPOSING NEW RESTRICTIONS

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS SHE WILL NOT BE PROPOSING ANY NEW ABORTION RESTRICTIONS UNTIL AFTER THE U.S. SUPREME COURT ISSUES ITS RULING ON ABORTION.

THAT 2018 LAW CALLING FOR A BAN ON ABORTIONS WAS RULED UNCONSTITUTIONAL.

REYNOLDS ALSO SAYS SHE DOESN’T PLAN TO ASK LEGISLATORS TO PASS ANY ABORTION-RELATED MEASURES IN THE NOT-YET-CONCLUDED 2022 SESSION.

THE STATE LEGISLATURE HAS ALSO DRAFTED A CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT THAT SAYS THE DOCUMENT IS SILENT ON ABORTION, BUT 2024 IS THE EARLIEST IOWANS COULD VOTE ON THE PROPOSAL.