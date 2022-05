POLITICAL SIGNS NOT ALLOWED ALONG NEBRASKA HIGHWAYS

NEBRASKA’S POLITICAL PRIMARY IS NEXT TUESDAY, AND THE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION IS REMINDING THE PUBLIC THAT IT IS UNLAWFUL TO PLACE POLITICAL CAMPAIGN SIGNS, OR ANY SIGNS, ON STATE HIGHWAY AND INTERSTATE RIGHT-OF-WAY.

THAT INCLUDES INTERSECTIONS, MEDIANS, ENTRANCE AND EXIT RAMPS, SIDEWALKS AND THE DITCHES AND LANDS THAT MAKE UP THE RIGHT-OF-WAY BORDERING THE LENGTH OF EACH ROADWAY.

NDOT MAINTENANCE CREWS WILL REMOVE ANY SIGNS THAT ARE IMPROPERLY PLACED WITHIN THE STATE HIGHWAY RIGHT-OF-WAY.

THE SIGNS WILL BE STORED FOR A BRIEF TIME IN THE MAINTENANCE YARDS THROUGHOUT THE STATE WHERE THE OWNERS MAY RECLAIM THEM.