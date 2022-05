YOU STILL NEED A BURN PERMIT FOR OPEN BURNING IN SIOUX CITY

EVEN THOUGH THE BAN ON OPEN BURNING IN WOODBURY COUNTY HAS ENDED, THAT DOESN’T MEAN YOU CAN CONDUCT OPEN BURNING IN THE CITY LIMITS OF SIOUX CITY.

CAPTAIN RYAN COLLINS OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS YOU MUST FIRST OBTAIN A BURN PERMIT FROM THE FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE:

COLLINS SAYS A CITY BURN PERMIT IS ISSUED TO BURN TWIGS, SMALL BRANCHES AND LANDSCAPE WASTE ONLY:

THERE ARE SOME OTHER RESTRICTIONS THAT APPLY TO A BURN PERMIT TO INSURE THE SAFETY OF THE AREA:

WINDS MUST REMAIN BELOW 15 MILES PER HOUR FOR THE DURATION OF THE BURN PERMIT.

A PERMIT MAY BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 712-279-6377, MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY BETWEEN 8:00 A.M. ÂND 4:30 P.M.

A 24 HOUR NOTICE IS REQUIRED.