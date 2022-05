SATURDAY IS FREE COMIC BOOK DAY

COMIC BOOK FANS WILL BE ABLE TO PICK UP FREE COPIES OF SOME OF THEIR FAVORITE CHARACTERS THIS SATURDAY AFTERNOON AT ACME COMICS OF SIOUX CITY.

ACME’S KEVIN MCGARRY SAYS IT’S THE ANNUAL FREE COMIC BOOK DAY AND SHOPS ACROSS AMERICAN WILL GIVE AWAY OVER 2.7 MILLION COMIC BOOKS;

BESIDES THE FREE COMICS, THERE WILL BE SEVERAL OTHER ACTIVITIES GOING ON AT ACME:

FOR THOSE OF YOU UNFAMILIAR WITH STEAMPUNK, IT’S A HISTORICAL GROUP:

THE 22ND FREE COMIC BOOK DAY RUNS FROM NOON UNTIL 4 P.M. AT ACME COMICS AT 1622 PIERCE STREET.