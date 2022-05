IOWA DEMOCRATS HOPE TO KEEP CAUCUS 1ST IN THE NATION

IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY LEADERS SAY THEY’RE CONSIDERING SUBSTANTIAL CHANGES TO MAKE THEIR CAUCUSES MORE STRAIGHTFORWARD AND ACCESSIBLE.

STATE PARTY CHAIRMAN ROSS WILBURN HAS SENT A LETTER TO NATIONAL PARTY LEADERS, ASKING THAT IOWA’S 2024 CAUCUSES REMAIN FIRST IN THE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATING PROCESS.

THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE HAS MADE IT CLEAR THAT’S IN DOUBT.

WILBURN3 OC……….COMMITTEE. :09

THAT PANEL MEETS THIS SUMMER TO RECOMMEND WHICH STATES GET TO GO FIRST IN THE NEXT PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION:

WILBURN4 OC………..WASTE THIS OPPORTUNITY.” :16

WILBURN ARGUES THAT IOWA DOES REPRESENT GEOGRAPHIC DIVERSITY THAT’S IMPORTANT FOR THE PARTY’S PROSPECTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

WILBURN5 OC………AMERICANS AND IOWANS.” :19

WILBURN SAYS AS THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY’S FIRST BLACK CHAIRMAN, HE WILL MAKE THE CASE THAT IOWA HAS BEEN A PROGRESSIVE LEADER.

NATIONAL PARTY LEADERS SAY STATES POSITIONED TO GO FIRST IN THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION SHOULD HAVE DIVERSE POPULATIONS.