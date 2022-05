ZEBRA MUSSELS CONTINUE TO CAUSE WATERWAY PROBLEMS

ZEBRA MUSSELS CONTINUE TO CAUSE PROBLEMS AT GAVINS POINT DAM NEAR YANKTON ON THE MISSOURI RIVER.

GAVINS POINT OPERATIONS MANAGER TOM CURRAN SAYS THEY HAVE BEEN FIGHTING THE INFESTATION FOR SEVERAL YEARS NOW:

ZEBRA1 OC……….GENERATORS. :29

CURRAN SAYS THEY HAVE BEEN WORKING TO KEEP THE ZEBRAS OUT OF THEIR SYSTEMS:

ZEBRA2 OC……OF THIS :25

CURRAN SAY THEY CONTINUE TO WATCH FOR MORE SHELLS TO SHOW UP IN THEIR INTERNAL WATERWORKS:

ZEBRA3 OC……..HOW IT WORKS :13

THE ZEBRA MUSSELS ATTACH TO ANY UNDERWATER STRUCTURE OR BOAT AND RAPIDLY MULTIPLY, CAUSING ISSUES FOR WATER INTAKES AND OTHER USERS.

Jerry Oster WNAX