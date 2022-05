THE BAN ON OPEN BURNING IN WOODBURY COUNTY WILL BE LIFTED BEGINNING AT 8 A.M. WEDNESDAY MORNING, MAY 4TH.

STATE FIRE MARSHALL DAN WOOD SAYS THE BAN IS BEING LIFTED PURSUANT TO IOWA CODE AND AT THE REQUEST OF COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGER REBECCA SOCKNAT, REPRESENTING EACH FIRE DEPARTMENT WITHIN WOODBURY COUNTY,

WOODBURY COUNTY’S BURN BAN HAD BEEN IN EFFECT SINCE FEBRUARY 20TH.