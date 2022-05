LEAKED SUPREME COURT DRAFT SETS OFF MID-TERM ELECTION STORM

THE PUBLISHING BY POLITICO OF A LEAKED DRAFT OF AN UPCOMING U.S. SUPREME COURT OPINION INDICATING FIVE JUSTICES HAD VOTED TO OVERTURN THE ROE VS WADE ABORTION RULING HAS STARTED A TIDAL WAVE OF POLITICAL RAMIFICATIONS FOR THE MID-TERM ELECTIONS.

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS THE MISSION REMAINS AS CLEAR AS IT HAS EVER BEEN — TO DEFEND THE MOST IMPORTANT FREEDOM THERE IS: THE RIGHT TO LIFE.

REYNOLDS IS AMONG 11 REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS WHO FILED A BRIEF CALLING ON THE COURT TO OVERTURN ROE V WADE.

IN 2018, THE IOWA SUPREME COURT RULED THAT IOWA WOMEN HAVE A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO AN ABORTION UNDER THE STATE CONSTITUTION.

IT MEANS THAT RULING WOULD HAVE TO BE OVERTURNED BEFORE ANY IOWA LAW COULD BE ENACTED TO RESTRICT ACCESS TO ABORTION.

THAT’S WHAT REYNOLDS HAS ASKED THE IOWA SUPREME COURT TO DO IN 2022.

REYNOLDS MADE HER COMMENTS A MONTH AGO AN IOWA FAITH AND FREEDOM COALITION EVENT.

IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIRMAN ROSS WILBURN DISAGREES WITH REYNOLDS, SAYING THE MAJORITY OF IOWANS BELIEVE ABORTION SHOULD BE LEGAL AND IOWANS WILL HAVE A CHANCE THIS FALL TO ELECT CANDIDATES WHO WILL WRITE THE PROTECTION OF ROE INTO LAW AT THE STATE AND FEDERAL LEVEL.

SARAH STOESZ IS THE C-E-O OF PLANNED PARENTHOOD OF NORTH CENTRAL STATES.

STOESZ SAYS ELECTIONS MATTER AND PLANNED PARENTHOOD IS PREPARED FOR THE POLITICAL FIGHT AHEAD.

