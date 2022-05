GRASSLEY SAYS ROE V WADE OPINION LEAK IS A BREACH OF TRUST

IOWA U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS IT’S NO SECRET HE HAS HOPED ROE V WADE WOULD BE OVERTURNED — AS A DRAFT U.S. SUPREME COURT OPINION SEEMS TO INDICATE IS IMMINENT.

LAST (MONDAY) NIGHT, POLITICO PUBLISHED THE LEAKED DRAFT OF AN OPINION INDICATING FIVE JUSTICES HAD VOTED TO OVERTURN ROE V WADE.

GRASSLEY SAYS THERE’S NO WAY TO PREDICT ANY OF THE SUPREME COURT NOMINEES HE’S SUPPORTED RECENTLY WOULD VOTE TO OVERTURN THE 1973 RULING THAT LEGALIZED ABORTION.

GRASSLEY SAYS THERE’S NO WAY MEMBERS OF CONGRESS CAN CONTROL WHAT PEOPLE DO ONCE THEY GET ON THE BENCH.