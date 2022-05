BRIAR CLIFF TO BEGIN $2 MILLION IMPROVEMENT OF HEALTH CARE CLASS FACILITIES

BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY HAS RECEIVED A TWO MILLION DOLLAR GRANT FROM THE U.S. ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION.

DR. TODD KNEALING, VICE PRESIDENT OF ACADEMIC AND STUDENT AFFAIRS AT THE UNIVERSITY, SAYS THE MONEY WILL HELP WITH THE RENOVATION OF TOLLER HALL AND EXPANDING THE BUILDING WITH A NEW ACADEMIC WING TO CO-LOCATE ALL HEALTH CARE SCIENCES PROGRAMS:

THAT WILL LEAD TO BRIAR CLIFF TRANSFERRING PROGRAMS FROM THE EAST SIDE OF TOWN AT THE FORMER MAYFAIR MALL TO THE MAIN CAMPUS:

CONSTRUCTION, WITH ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FROM MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT AND OTHER DONORS, WILL BEGIN IN THE LATE SUMMER.

THE NEW CONSTRUCTION SHOULD BE COMPLETED BY THE FALL OF 2023.