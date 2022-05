AIR MUSEUM EVENTS RESUME WITH 1928 TRI-MOTOR AIRPLANE FLIGHTS

THE MID AMERICA MUSEUM OF AVIATION AND TRANSPORTATION IS GEARING UP FOR A SPRING AND SUMMER OF EVENTS FEATURING VINTAGE PLANES FLYING IN TO SIOUX CITY.

MUSEUM BOARD PRESIDENT RICK ALTER SAYS THE FIRST EVENT FEATURES AN OVER 90 YEAR OLD FORD TRI-MOTOR PLANE THAT WILL ARRIVE NEXT WEEK:

ALTER SAYS YOU CAN ALSO BE A CO-PILOT ON THE FLIGHT WITH A SPECIAL OPPORTUNITY THAT’S AVAILABLE:

MUSEUM DIRECTOR LARRY FINLEY SAYS THE FACILITY IS HOPING TO ATTRACT MORE VISITORS AS THEY RAMP OPERATIONS BACK UP IN THE AFTERMATH OF THE PANDEMIC:

LATER THIS SUMMER IN MID-JULY, A VINTAGE B-17 WORLD WAR TWO BOMBER AND OTHER AIRCRAFT WILL COME TO SIOUX CITY TO COMMEMORATE THE 80TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MILITARY BASE HERE.

IF YOU ARE INTESTED IN FLYING IN THE TRI-MOTOR, YOU CAN GO TO THE MUSEUM WEBSITE AT MIDAMERICA AIR MUSEUM DOT ORG FOR MORE INFORMATION.