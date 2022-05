WEATHER SPOTTER MEETING SET FOR MAY 5TH

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL CONDUCT AN IN-PERSON STORM SPOTTER CLASS IN SIOUX CITY ON THURSDAY, MAY 5TH.

THE CLASS WILL RUN 90 MINUTES TO TWO HOURS IN DURATION.

PRE- REGISTRATION IS NOT REQUIRED FOR ATTENDING.

THE CLASS WILL TAKE PLACE AT 7 P.M. IN THE CARGILL AUDITORIUM AT WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE LOCATED AT 4647 STONE AVENUE.