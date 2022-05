TWO CHARGED IN SUNDAY NIGHT SHOTS FIRED INCIDENT

TWO SIOUX CITY MEN ARE FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED SUNDAY NIGHT IN THE 100 BLOCK OF CECELIA ST.

THE SUSPECTS WERE ARRESTED AFTER THEIR CAR WAS SPOTTED AND STOPPED BY OFFICERS WHO FOUND A FIREARM AND SHELL CASINGS IN THE VEHICLE.

THE DRIVER, 24-YEAR-OLD COLLIN MUSTON-ROSEWALL OF SIOUX CITY WAS CHARGED WITH OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED.

23-YEAR-OLD ETHAN HEWITT OF SIOUX CITY WAS CHARGED WITH DOMINION/CONTROL OF A FIREARM BY A FELON.

HEWITT WAS PREVIOUSLY CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AND OTHER CHARGES STEMMING FROM A MARCH 21ST HOME INVASION IN THE 1600 BLOCK OF NEBRASKA STREET.

HE WAS FREE ON $250,000 BOND FROM THOSE CHARGES.

NO VICTIMS OR PROPERTY DAMAGED WAS LOCATED AS A RESULT OF SUNDAY NIGHT’S SHOOTING.