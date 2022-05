STALEMATE CONTINUES IN IOWA LEGISLATURE

THE IOWA LEGISLATURE RECONVENED MONDAY FOR A FEW MINUTES, AND THEN ADJOURNED UNTIL THURSDAY, FRUSTRATING SOME LAWMAKERS WHO HAD MADE THE TRIP BACK TO DES MOINES.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE STEVE HANSEN OF SIOUX CITY SHOWED UP ON THE HOUSE FLOOR MONDAY MORNING:

THE STATE BUDGET WAS PASSED DURING THE REGULAR SESSION BY THE HOUSE, BUT THE BUDGET BILLS HAVE YET TO BE BROUGHT TO A VOTE BY THE SENATE:

SO FOR NOW THERE IS NOTHING FOR MOST OF THE LAWMAKERS TO DO IN DES MOINES UNTIL THE G-O-P SENATE LEADERSHIP DECIDES TO MOVE ON THE BUDGET:

MANY LAWMAKERS DECIDED TO RETURN HOME AS THEIR PER DIEM EXPENSES EXPIRED TWO WEEKS AGO.