PETER GOLENBOCK – WHISPERS OF THE GODS: Takes from Baseball’s Golden Age, Told By the Men Who Played the Game

Author: Peter Golenbock

Book: WHISPERS OF THE GODS: Takes from Baseball’s Golden Age, Told By the Men Who Played the Game

Publishing: ‎ Rowman & Littlefield Publishers (March 15, 2022)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

“Anyone who has love for the game of baseball will enjoy this remarkable book.” Library Journal, Starred Review

In Whispers of the Gods, bestselling author Peter Golenbock brings to life baseball greats from the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s through timeless stories told straight from the players themselves.

Like the enduring classic The Glory of Their Times, this book features the reminiscences of baseball legends, pulled from hundreds of hours of taped interviews with the author. Roy Campanella talks about life in the Negro Leagues before coming up to the Brooklyn Dodgers. Ted Williams recounts why he believes Shoeless Joe Jackson belongs in the Hall of Fame. Tom Sturdivant provides vivid memories of Casey Stengel, Mickey Mantle, and other Yankee icons. Other voices include Phil Rizzuto, Jim Bouton, Monte Irvin, Stan Musial, Ron Santo, Rex Barney, Ellis Clary, Roger Maris, Ed Froelich, Marty Marion, Jim Brosnan, Gene Conley, and Kirby Higbe.

The players interviewed were All-Stars, Hall of Famers, and heroes to many, and their impact on the national pastime is still seen to this day. Baseball history comes alive through the stories shared in Whispers of the Gods, offering a fascinating account of the golden age of baseball.