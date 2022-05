MAY IS BEEF MONTH IN NEBRASKA

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS HAS DECLARED MAY AS BEEF MONTH IN NEBRASKA, HIGHLIGHTING THE LARGEST SECTOR IN THE STATE’S AGRICULTURE:

RICKETTS SAYS ABOUT HALF OF THE STATE, 22 MILLION ACRES, IS RANGE LAND OR PASTURE LAND, MAKING BEEF THE NUMBER ONE BUSINESS IN NEBRASKA:

RICKETTS SAYS NEBRASKA PRODUCERS NEARLY ONE-FIFTH OF THE WORLD’S BEEF:

THIS AUGUST NEBRASKA OFFICIALS WILL TAKE PART IN A TRADE MISSION TO THE UNITED KINGDOM AND IRELAND TO PROMOTE BEEF EXPORTS.