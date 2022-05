LOCAL IOWA TOWNS HOPE TO LINK BIKE TRAILS TOGETHER

THE SIOUXLAND INITIATIVE IS PARTNERING WITH LOCAL IOWA COMMUNITIES FROM LE MARS TO SERGEANT BLUFF TO LINK TOGETHER OUR AREA TRAIL SYSTEM.

SIOUXLAND CHAMBER PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN SAYS THE PROJECT INCLUDES OBTAINING SOME FUNDING THROUGH THE STATE’S “DESTINATION IOWA” PROGRAM:

THE PROJECT WOULD CONNECT THE PLYWOOD TRAIL THAT STARTS IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY WITH THE TRAILS LEADING TO THE RIVERFRONT AND SGT. BLUFF:

MCGOWAN SAYS THE LOCAL MATCH NEEDED TO OBTAIN THE STATE MONEY IS NEARLY COMPLETED:

MCGOWAN SAYS THE SUCCESS OF THE PROJECT SO FAR HAS BEEN A COLLECTIVE EFFORT BY THE COMMUNITIES AND THE SIOUXLAND INITIATIVE:

HE SAYS A GENEROUS CORPORATE DONOR PUT UP A MATCHING GRANT OF $500,000 OF WHICH $225,000. HAS BEEN RAISED.

THE DESTINATION IOWA PROGRAM OPENS TO APPLICATIONS ON MAY 9TH, SO THE FUNDRAISING NEEDS TO BE COMPLETED BEFORE THAT.

ANYONE INTERESTED IN TAKING PART SHOULD CONTACT THE SIOUXLAND INITIATIVE AT 712-255-7903 OR CONTACT THE CITY PARKS AND REC DEPARTMENT.