HABITAT FOR HUMANITY BREAKS GROUND ON NEW HOME IN ALTON

SIOUXLAND HABITAT FOR HUMANITY BROKE GROUND MONDAY ON THEIR 75TH HOME PROJECT, THIS ONE IN ALTON IN SIOUX COUNTY.

PROJECT MANAGER KURT FRANJE SAYS THIS WILL BE THE 12TH HABITAT HOME PLANNED FOR SIOUX COUNTY, AND THE SECOND FOR ALTON.

THE HOME WILL BE CONSTRUCTED AT 712 PARK STREET IN A LOCATION WHERE THE CITY OF ALTON WANTS TO IMPROVE THE HOUSING STOCK:

FRANJE SAYS THE CITY OF ALTON IS HELPING WITH PLANS FOR THE HOME.

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY IS NOW INTERVIEWING APPLICANTS WHO WANT TO OWN THE HOME. THE FAMILY THAT IS CHOSEN WILL PROVIDE SWEAT EQUITY IN THE PROJECT BY HELPING TO BUILD THE HOME.