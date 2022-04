STRONG THUNDERSTORMS CAUSED FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TO POSTPONE A RALLY THAT WAS SCHEDULED FOR GREENWOOD, NEBRASKA FRIDAY NIGHT.

THE EVENT AT THE I-80 SPEEDWAY LOCATED BETWEEN OMAHA AND LINCOLN WILL NOW TAKE PLACE SUNDAY..

TRUMP WILL BE JOINED BY REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR CHARLES HERBSTER AND OTHER GUESTS.

THE SPEAKERS WILL BEGIN AT 2 P.M. WITH THE FORMER PRESIDENT SET TO SPEAK AT FIVE P.M. AT THE I-80 SPEEDWAY.