TRUMP HOLDS “SAVE AMERICA” RALLY IN NEBRASKA

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SPOKE AT A “SAVE AMERICA RALLY” SUNDAY AT THE I-80 SPEEDWAY IN GREENWOOD, NEBRASKA.

TRUMP SPOKE IN SUPPORT OF NEBRASKA CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR CHARLES HERBSTER AND TOLD THE CROWD THAT HE BELIEVES HERBSTER WOULD DO VERY WELL AS GOVERNOR AND MAKE NEBRASKA AN EVEN MORE PROSPEROUS STATE.

HERBSTER TOLD SUPPORTERS THAT HE PLANS TO CUT TAXES AND TAKE SEX EDUCATION OUT OF THE SCHOOLS.

THE RALLY HAD BEEN SCHEDULED FOR LAST FRIDAY NIGHT, BUT WAS POSTPONED BECAUSE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS IN NEBRASKA.

UPDATED 9:55 A.M. 5/2/22

——————————————————————–

STRONG THUNDERSTORMS CAUSED FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TO POSTPONE A RALLY THAT WAS SCHEDULED FOR GREENWOOD, NEBRASKA FRIDAY NIGHT.

THE EVENT AT THE I-80 SPEEDWAY LOCATED BETWEEN OMAHA AND LINCOLN WILL NOW TAKE PLACE SUNDAY..

TRUMP WILL BE JOINED BY REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR CHARLES HERBSTER AND OTHER GUESTS.

THE SPEAKERS WILL BEGIN AT 2 P.M. WITH THE FORMER PRESIDENT SET TO SPEAK AT FIVE P.M. AT THE I-80 SPEEDWAY.