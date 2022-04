SCRAPOSAURS ROAR INTO LEWIS & CLARK INTERPRETIVE CENTER

SIOUX CITY’S LEWIS AND CLARK INTERPRETIVE CENTER HAS OPENED AN OUTDOOR SCULPTURE EXHIBIT FEATURING DINOSAURS AND OTHER ANIMALS.

DALE LEWIS IS THE SCULPTOR OF THE “SCRAPOSAURS”, WHICH ARE BEASTS MADE OUT OF SCRAP METAL, AND OF COURSE, THERE IS A T-REX:

SCRAP1 OC……… DOOR LATCH. :23

LEWIS OBTAINS HIS RAW MATERIALS FROM A VARIETY OF SOURCES.

ONCE HE DECIDES ON A SCULPTURE, HE IS ABLE TO COMPLETE HIS WORKS IN A TIMELY MANNER:

SCRAP2 OC…………..FINISH IT. :14

LEWIS HAD PREVIOUSLY COMPLETED A SCULPTURE FOR THE INTERPRETIVE CENTER WHICH HAS BEEN ON DISPLAY FOR SOME TIME NOW:

SCRAP3 OC…….IT WAS FUN. ;12

THE SCRAPOSAURS WILL BE ON DISPLAY FOR THE NEXT YEAR AT THE CENTER LOCATED ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER.

LEWIS ALSO HAS SIX TOTAL TRAVELING EXHIBITS INCLUDING A “LEWIS AND ART” DISPLAY OF METAL PLANTS, INSECTS AND ANIMALS AT THE REIMAN GARDENS IN AMES.