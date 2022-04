MIDWEST GOVERNORS DEMAND YEAR ROUND E-15 SALES

THE GOVERNORS OF IOWA AND SEVEN OTHER MIDWESTERN STATES ARE ASKING FEDERAL REGULATORS TO APPROVE YEAR-ROUND E-15 SALES IN THEIR STATES.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS, ALONG WITH THE GOVERNORS OF NEBRASKA, NORTH AND SOUTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA, WISCONSIN, ILLINOIS AND KANSAS SIGNED A LETTER TO THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY, SEEKING A WAIVER TO PERMANENTLY ALLOW GASOLINE WITH 15 PERCENT ETHANOL TO BE SOLD DURING THE SUMMER MONTHS IN THEIR STATES.

CLEAN AIR ACT RULES PROHIBIT THE SALE OF E-15 FROM THE BEGINNING OF JUNE THROUGH THE MIDDLE OF SEPTEMBER IN SEVERAL STATES.

PRESIDENT BIDEN ANNOUNCED AT AN IOWA ETHANOL PLANT EARLIER THIS MONTH THAT THE E-P-A IS ALLOWING E-15 TO BE SOLD NATIONWIDE THIS SUMMER TO LOWER GAS PRICES — BUT IT’S A ONE-YEAR WAIVER.