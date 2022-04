IOWA LAWMAKERS STILL HAVE UNFINISHED BUSINESS IN DES MOINES

THE IOWA LEGISLATURE ADJOURNED THURSDAY FOR THE WEEKEND WITH SEVERAL THINGS LEFT UNFINISHED.

DEMOCRATIC REPRESENTATIVE STEVE HANSEN OF SIOUX CITY SAYS SOME PROGRESS WAS MADE OVER THE PAST WEEK, ALTHOUGH THE STATE’S BUDGET IS STILL NOT FINALIZED:

ONE OF THOSE UNRESOLVED PRIORITIES IS THE GOVERNOR’S REQUEST FOR VOUCHERS TO FUND PRIVATE SCHOOL TUITION FOR SOME IOWA CHILDREN.

THE SENATE HAS APPROVED IT, THE HOUSE LIKELY WILL NOT:

THE PER DIEM EXPENSE PAYMENTS TO LAWMAKERS EXPIRED AFTER 100 DAYS OF THE SESSION.

THE LEGISLATORS HAVE HAD TO PAY FOR THEIR OWN ROOM AND BOARD IN DES MOINES FOR THE LAST WEEK AND A HALF.