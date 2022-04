TWO KILLED IN SIOUX COUNTY TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

TWO PEOPLE HAVE DIED AND A THIRD PERSON INJURED IN A 3-VEHICLE CRASH NORTH OF SIOUX CENTER WEDNESDAY MORNING AROUND 10:30.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE TWO FATALITIES WERE IN THE SAME VEHICLE. 56-YEAR-OLD SUZANNE BARRON OF SIOUX CITY, AND A PASSENGER, 46 YEAR-OLD RENE ROSS II OF HULL, WERE IN A WESTBOUND MINIVAN THAT FAILED TO STOP AT A STOP SIGN AT THE INTERSECTION OF U.S. HIGHWAYS 75 AND 18 NORTHWEST OF HULL.

THEIR VEHICLE WAS STRUCK BY AN ONCOMING SEMI, DRIVEN BY 46-YEAR-OLD JAMIE HUESCHEN OF SIOUX CITY.

A THIRD VEHICLE WAS STRUCK BY FLYING DEBRIS FROM THE CRASH.

HUESCHEN WAS TAKEN TO SIOUX CENTER HEALTH BY AMBULANCE FOR TREATMENT.