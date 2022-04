SAFE AT PROGRAM PROTECTS IDENTITY OF ABUSE VICTIMS

VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC ABUSE AND SEXUAL ASSAULT HAVE A RESOURCE TO KEEP CONFIDENTIAL WHERE THEY ARE LIVING IN IOWA.

SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE ADMINISTERS THE “SAFE AT HOME” ADDRESS CONFIDENTIALITY PROGRAM:

THE TIE-IN TO PATE’S OFFICE IS VOTER REGISTRATION:

PATE SPOKE AT THE SIOUX CITY OFFICE OF THE CENTERS AGAINST ABUSE & SEXUAL ASSAULT TO HELP PROMOTE SEXUAL ASSAULT AWARENESS MONTH PROGRAMS.

STEPHANIE HENRICH IS THE LOCAL DIRECTOR OF CAASA, WHICH SERVES 19 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST IOWA:

FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT SAFEATHOME.IOWA.GOV.