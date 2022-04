NATIONAL DRUG TAKE BACK DAY IS SATURDAY

THE NATIONAL DRUG TAKE BACK DAY IS THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 30TH, FROM 10A.M. UNTIL 2 P.M.

SGT. JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS YOU MAY BRING YOUR UNUSED OR EXPIRED PRESCRIPTION DRUGS TO ONE SEVEN SIOUX CITY LOCATIONS TO SAFELY DISPOSE OF THEM:

TAKEBACK OC…WITH THE OFFICERS. :12

OFFICERS WILL BE AT THE HY-VEES AT HAMILTON BOULEVARD AND GORDON DRIVE, PLUS THE WAR EAGLE DRIVE FAREWAY, THE WAL-MARTS ON FLOYD BOULEVARD AND IN SINGING HILLS, PLUS THE DOWNTOWN WALGREENS ON PIERCE AND DRILLING PHARMACY ON MORNINGSIDE AVENUE.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS MAY DROP THEIR PILLS OFF AT THE LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER ON 29TH STREET OR THE HY-VEE PHARMACY ON CORNHUSKER DRIVE.

IF DISPOSING IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, IT IS RECOMMENDED TO REMOVE ANY IDENTIFYING INFORMATION FROM THE PRESCRIPTION LABELS.

INTRO-VENOUS SOLUTIONS, INJECTABLES, AND SYRINGES WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

VAPE PENS AND E-CIGARETTE DEVICES WILL ONLY BE COLLECTED AFTER THE BATTERIES ARE REMOVED.